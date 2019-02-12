Sound Transit: Octopus art seems appropriate

Re: “12-foot-tall steel octopus now greets visitors to downtown Tacoma,” (TNT, 1/29).
The Sound Transit organization is so huge and out of control, perhaps the figure of an octopus with flailing arms is an appropriate piece of art for the entry of Tacoma.
The idea that 1 percent of Sound Transit expenditures should be spent for art is appalling. So from the latest $53 billion bond issue, art projects will eat up $530 million.
What’s doubly ironic is that in the same issue of the TNT, a charter school reportedly will be closed down for lack of funding.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Is this really where priorities should be?
Comments