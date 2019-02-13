Clean energy: Tacoma can be a role model

As the owner of a business in Tacoma for over 40 years, I am more convinced than ever that we must work together to advocate for and to promote in every way possible 100-percent clean energy.
Businesses must work conscientiously to help create the healthy community we know Tacoma can become. All of us, including our children and our grandchildren, deserve to live in a 100-percent clean environment.
Let’s focus on solar, wind and other clean resources. We can do this. We can encourage local elected officials to continue to take strong action so Tacoma will be a model for other communities.
