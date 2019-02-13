Hit and run: Two years is inadequate penalty

Re: “Hit-and-run driver who killed Eatonville-area bicyclist has been sentenced,” (TNT, 1/30).
A sentence of just over two years in prison for the motorist who killed Susan Rainwater as she was cycling the morning of Aug. 9 is a travesty.
Not only did the driver flee the scene but he had heroin in his possession when apprehended, as he is an admitted addict.
People leave the scene of collisions not because they “panicked” but as an attempt to evade arrest.
That he was caught and sentenced to time in prison is some measure of justice, but only a very small measure.
