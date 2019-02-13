Garbage truck: Children’s safety comes first

Your children are out playing in the snow, in the streets sledding and enjoying snowball fights because schools have been closed several days.
As professional sanitation truck drivers/operators, we care about our customers’ safety. Our trucks are big and can do a lot of damage in a blink of an eye.
Kids love us and come running to say “hi,” then slip and fall on snow and ice.
We are not in your neighborhoods right now because we care. We shall get to you and take care of your disposables, but safety comes first because children are not disposables.
Thanks for your patience and understanding.
(Roberts is an employee of City of Tacoma Environmental Services.)
