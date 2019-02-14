Gun law: Outrage against sheriffs is misplaced

Re: “Washington sheriffs should end rhetoric against new gun law,” (TNT editorial, 2/6).
Your outrage at certain Washington state county sheriffs’ refusal to enforce the recently voter-approved Iniatiatve 1639 is laughable.
The attorney general of the state, the mayors of Seattle and other cities and the prosecuting attorneys of nearly every county in Washington have all listed crimes they will not enforce or prosecute.
Seattle, King County and Snohomish County have effectively become legal drug havens where sale and use of illegal drugs go unpunished and related crimes are not investigated or prosecuted.
The whole Northwest has effectively become a sanctuary region with law enforcement being told to not ask a person’s legal status to be in the country.
The effect of the disregard of these laws is far greater than enforcement of crimes associated with I-1639 will ever be.
Where is your outrage at these leaders?
