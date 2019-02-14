Climate change: Ocean outwits arrogant experts

Re: “Ocean mixing that drives climate found in surprise location,” (TNT, 1/31).
This article demonstrates why it is reasonable to doubt the climate change hype.
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is described as a “critical underwater dynamo” where warmer and colder water mix. This process is considered “critical to global climate.”
Yet, until last year, scientists didn’t even know where the AMOC is! The first time a team tried to find it, their calculations were hundreds of miles off — and they still don’t know if the location they discovered is permanent.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
But the flunkies of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change insist their old climate models are still correct. And the media continues to display bias by referring to non-government scientists as “outside” experts.
The fact is, we really don’t know much about our vast, deep and volatile oceans, and it will take more than 21 months to improve our understanding.
Instead of obsessing about a future apocalypse, let’s focus on solving present problems, like cleaning up the trash.
True scientists always admit their theories could be wrong. Instead of listening to arrogant bureaucrats, I’ll go with the outsiders.
Comments