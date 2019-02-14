Daylight Saving Times: Spring forward? No thanks

Re: "Daylight Saving Time all the time for Washington?" (TNT, 1/14).
DST made some sense back at the time of World War I. It enabled farmers to harvest crops into the evening during summer and early autumn.
Now it makes no sense at all. We are now in an advanced economy. Young people are in school and their parents are working in offices or workshops. Also, with global warming, we need to be careful how we cool homes, schools, shops, factories and offices.
Standard time is the way to go all year. It's easier for kids to rise early to get to school when the early mornings are light. And It's much easier to cool down a home when it's dark in the evening.
