Crime: Hit-and-run drivers get off too easy

Re: “Driver in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist sentenced” (TNT, 1/31).
Perhaps some in the community were shocked to read that this killer will likely be released in about 2 1/2 years.
A close family member of ours was killed recently by a hit-and-run driver who had drugs in his system. He was later jailed. He left the gray bar hotel just two years later.
Statistics show that sentences don’t differ much between those who stay on the scene and those who flee. Does that make any sense at all?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Someone once observed there are two major elements in the world: hydrogen and stupidity.
Is this an example of the latter?
Comments