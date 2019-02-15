Sheriffs: Critics can’t have it both ways

Re: “Gun rhetoric from sheriffs should stop,” (TNT editorial, 2/7).
This is a double standard. It is about county sheriffs that won’t enforce laws that are unconstitutional.
Your Editorial Board does not condemn the cities and states that declare themselves sanctuaries to illegal immigrants. You are picking and choosing which laws are to be enforced.
If it is OK not to enforce immigration laws, then it is OK not to enforce these new unconstitutional gun laws.
