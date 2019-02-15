Letters to the Editor

Snow removal: Elected officials must do better

By William Biljan Enumclaw

February 15, 2019 04:44 PM

If you don’t have to drive after a snowstorm, stay home. I have heard this strategy from public officials for 40 years.

But the vast majority of people who have jobs and pay taxes are not included in this fortunate group.

Lots of communities in this country that have fewer resources than us do much more to ensure their citizens can go to work and school safely.

And they’re confronted with much more snowfall than we have had recently.

It’s time to have a better plan from our elected officials or plan to have different elected officials.

