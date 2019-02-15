Snow removal: Elected officials must do better

If you don’t have to drive after a snowstorm, stay home. I have heard this strategy from public officials for 40 years.
But the vast majority of people who have jobs and pay taxes are not included in this fortunate group.
Lots of communities in this country that have fewer resources than us do much more to ensure their citizens can go to work and school safely.
And they’re confronted with much more snowfall than we have had recently.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
It’s time to have a better plan from our elected officials or plan to have different elected officials.
Comments