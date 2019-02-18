Sidewalks: Scooters and pedestrians don’t mix

I’m not sure what part of the word “sidewalk” is unclear. It is not side-cycle or side-scooter!
My wife and I used to enjoy walking our dog along Ruston Way. Now that there has been an invasion of scooters, the sidewalk has become a race course for motorized vehicles often operated by people who have no consideration for those of us who are walking - especially with pets.
It is no longer safe to walk there, so we are paying taxes to maintain a beautiful park that we cannot use.
Other places around the world figured out long ago to have separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists. It is time we did the same.
Alan Robinson, Tacoma
