Letters to the Editor

Sidewalks: Scooters and pedestrians don’t mix

By Alan Robinson Tacoma

February 18, 2019 05:01 PM

I’m not sure what part of the word “sidewalk” is unclear. It is not side-cycle or side-scooter!

My wife and I used to enjoy walking our dog along Ruston Way. Now that there has been an invasion of scooters, the sidewalk has become a race course for motorized vehicles often operated by people who have no consideration for those of us who are walking - especially with pets.

It is no longer safe to walk there, so we are paying taxes to maintain a beautiful park that we cannot use.

Other places around the world figured out long ago to have separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists. It is time we did the same.

Alan Robinson, Tacoma

  Comments  