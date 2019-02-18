Privacy: Exposing voting records is wrong

Re: “Another fat cat who didn’t bother to vote,” (TNT Other Views column, 2/3).
How is it that a Seattle newspaper reporter can “expertly mine local election records” and determine when Howard Schultz and others voted?
I suppose whom he voted for was not revealed or that would have been reported, also.
I don’t favor secrecy in politics and Schultz as a presidential candidate. But it seems inconsistent with idea of a secret ballot to allow anyone to “mine election records” even just to see whether or not someone voted.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
In combination with how much Amazon, Facebook and Google already know about each of us, this mining seems like a recipe for mischief.
I prefer to have my voting, or not voting, be my own business.
Robert Saunders, Steilacoom
Comments