Abortion: New York sets appalling trend

Re: The state of New York’s new law allowing abortions in some cases after 24 weeks.
I have to say that I was appalled by this new law signed by the governor. But it’s true, and now the state of Virginia wants to adopt the same law.
This, ladies and gentleman , s the Democratic party of today. How any human being could accept, perform or in any way support such a barbaric and in my opinion unlawful act in modern society is beyond my imagination.
To kill a child, any child, should in this country be illegal. To kill a child in its third trimester is beyond the pale.
This comes from a state that opposes t the death penalty for the highest crimes against humanity.
I pray that somehow, some way, this law is overturned.
Richard Mercier, University Place
