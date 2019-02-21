Native Americans: Why the fuss about senator?

Re: “Elizabeth Warren and the high price of progress,” (TNT, 2/13).
As a full-blood Native American, I find it ridiculous that a man like President Trump is taken seriously by so many.
In my younger days, Native Americans were discriminated against as much as blacks — especially near Indian reservations.
All forms we were required to complete had “Caucasian,” “negro” and “other.” We lost our identity.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
That changed during the ’60s when it became fashionable to have Native American blood. I can’t tell you how many people, after finding out my nationality, professed to have Native blood.
Invariably they stated that their great grandmother was an “Indian Princess from the Cherokee tribe.” Not knowing that the Native population was reduced by the “Trail of Tears,” and that tribes did not have “princesses.”
I respect Sen. Warren because she took a DNA test and proved that she indeed has some Native blood. My guess is that Trump will not take a DNA test because he might have a blood mixture of one or more of the minorities he likes to mock.
Trump has set the bar so low for all presidential candidates in so many areas, like discretion, truthfulness, integrity, loyalty and character, that one transgression by a candidate should be meaningless.
Charles A. Hall, Spanaway
Comments