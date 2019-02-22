Presidents: Clinton legacy not bad by comparison

Re: “Howard Schultz could be spoiler for Dems - or not,” (TNT, 1/31).
Columnist Kathleen Parker wonders what the outcome of the 1992 election results would have been without Ross Perot.
“Isn’t it lovely to ponder what might not have been? (Monica Lewisinky),” Parker writes.
Well, maybe. But the Clinton administration was a time of wage growth and prosperity and a moral and successful war to stop the genocide in the former Yugoslavia.
Now, what could we ponder if we had done without Ralph Nader in 2000? No Iraqi invasion and subsequent mess in the Mideast and endless wars? Maybe no 9/11?
With all due respect, Ms. Parker, a consensual affair seems pretty trivial.
John R. Whitmore, Gig Harbor
