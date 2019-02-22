Port of Tacoma: Forget LNG; expand shore power

Re: “LNG just one way the Port’s getting cleaner,” (TNT local viewpoint, 2/10).
The Port of Tacoma is not innovating with LNG; it’s doubling down on fossil fuels.
In addition, US Oil and Targa are both planning to expand. At a time when we should be transitioning away from fossil fuels as rapidly as possible, the port seems intent on digging in.
So-called “natural gas” may be cleaner at the point of combustion but, if looked at from fracking well to end use, it is likely worse for the climate than coal.
As Commissioner Don Meyer pointed out in this piece, Maersk is looking for real carbon-neutral solutions to shipping. But they don’t see LNG as a viable option.
I agree TOTE should be applauded, but for its pioneering use of shore power in our port. Theirs are the only two ships that plug in; the thousand-plus other ship visits each year keep burning diesel.
I believe TOTE had great intentions with LNG, but the newest science reveals it’s not a solution at all.
Real innovation would be forgetting about this red herring called LNG, finishing the shore power infrastructure at the port and requiring visiting ships to plug in.
Daniel R. Villa, Tacoma
