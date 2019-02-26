Trump: Populist president foils elitists

The World Economic Forum met recently in a plush resort in Davos, Switzerland. The world’s business, political and cultural elites met to define the world’s future and continue to dictate culture, economics and the environment.
They have been implementing their dictated plan for years to create a global government of their crafted culture that would eliminate the heritage of individual nationalities.
Then in 2016, the people in America’s democracy voted and elected a populist, or people’s president, who reversed the elitist global plan.
In two short years high-paying jobs became plentiful and tyrannical enemies who wish to destroy our democracy were put on the defensive.
Further, the American populist knows that only a strong American nation can offer protection from the current violent global tyranny.
Above all, our American democracy prevailed over national and global elitists. Can it continue to prevail over attacks by the elitists and their media?
