Gun law: Rural folks more knowledgeable?

Re: “Outrage against sheriffs is misplaced,” (TNT letter, 2/15).
I keep reading about sheriffs refusing to enforce the new gun law in our state.
Frankly I do not agree with some elements of these new regulations, which are unconstitutional and plainly curtail gun owners from protecting themselves or their families.
If one’s home were being robbed or invaded, it would be hard to defend yourself with your gun locked up and your bullet somewhere else.
Maybe people living in rural Washington are more astute about the law than our leaders in Olympia and most of the people on this side of the mountains.
Often I think there ought to be some mechanism to make voting more fair in Washington. One thought is an Electoral College type of system where less populated counties can compete with highly populated counties.
Another idea would be to allow King and Snohomish counties to become separate city-states.
And another option might be for Eastern Washington to secede and become part of Idaho.
