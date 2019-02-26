Climate change: Starfish send dire message

According to University of California researchers, sunflower starfish, once plentiful, are becoming rare on the West Coast, largely due to disease likely caused by rising temperatures.
Without the starfish, the sea urchins will go uneaten, thereby allowing them to eat all the kelp that they can consume. These kelp beds serve as nurseries for juvenile fish and spawn.
Eventually, we will be reduced to eating farm-raised seafood, until that, too, becomes untenable due to rising temperatures and lack of oxygen-holding ability.
It’s frustrating to watch the daily inaction. The money and the carbon is in the oil. That means there won’t be new industries created, infrastructure built or property and lives saved.
All will be sacrificed to the god of easy money and the powerful status quo.
The president goes outside in minus temperatures and claims that global warming is a hoax. Apparently he does not understand that global warming is about averages.
Also, there is the matter of balance. When it’s extra hot somewhere in the southern hemisphere, global climate must seek a balance. Ergo, extra cold somewhere in the north.
Warming-driven climate change is real. After starfish, kelp. After kelp, us.
