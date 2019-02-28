Tacoma schools: Don’t skimp on makeup days

“Will students make up snow days? Districts ask state for reprieve,” (TNT, 2/19).
The Tacoma School District is requesting a reduction in the school calendar. But education studies show that consistency and constancy guarantee student progress and daily attendance.
This year has been tough on students, parents and the district. Salaried staff will still be paid, even with a reduced schedule.
The Tacoma district has touted its graduation rate and student success. It only makes sense to fulfill the full school calendar.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Comments