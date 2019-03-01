Trump: Ideas to get his border wall money

How President Trump could get the money to build the wall based on historical precedent:
1) He could secretly sell guns to Iran and use that money (It worked before);
2) He could pass an “enabling act,” i.e. an emergency bypassing Congress and the Constitution. (See Germany, 1933);
3) He could censor all media and declare them all fake and only what he says is true. (See Germany, 1934);
4) He could sell his hair to a Ripley’s museum and charge an entrance fee.
All of the above have worked before. Except the hair thing. That’s outrageous.
Michael Jordan, University Place
