Michael Cohen: Give that man an acting Oscar

“Cohen assails Trump, and GOP fires back,” (TNT, 2/28).
What a performance! I was waiting for the applause, or for someone to pass around a box of tissues.
Why, I wonder, was Michael Cohen allowed so much time in which to make an opening statement?
During the hearing,when confronted with a question that he didn’t wish to answer, he simply said that he didn’t understand the question, or “I can’t answer that question.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Clearly, this was just one more attempt on the part of Democrats to discredit our duly elected president.
Furthermore, why was this hearing scheduled on the very day that President Trump was in Vietnam for a meeting with the leader of North Korea?
Where do our representatives’ priorities lie?
Pamela Miller, Graham
Comments