Firearms: New version of poll tests

Our state Legislature may vote this year to require anyone renewing a concealed pistol license to be tested on every pistol the licensee might choose to carry.
Washington law covers the CPL process. RCW 9.41.070, has been doing fine since 1961.
It states “The applicant’s constitutional right to bear arms shall not be denied unless… “ and then lists specific disqualifying conditions. It says nothing about a test.
This may come as a surprise to some, but having to pass a test in order to exercise a constitutional right is what the U.S. Supreme Court calls “discriminatory."
What Washington legislators have done with Senate Bill 5174 is come up with a neat way to amend the state Constitution without all that busy work of following the law.
Must you pass a test to renew your drivers license? Must you pass a test to renew a newspaper business? A ministerial office? We know too well that there’s no test for becoming a politician!
By the way, outlaws will not be tested. Hence the name: outlaw.
So what is the purpose of the CPL renewal test? Obviously to make it inconvenient and too expensive to renew one’s license, thus having fewer law-abiding firearm carriers.
Frederick Conard, Fox Island
