Weyerhauser: It’s worth fighting for

Re: “Battle lines are being drawn over future of old Weyerhaeuser property in Federal Way,” (TNT Bill Virgin column, 2/17).
This former corporate campus is going to disappear. Once this property is gone, it can never be replaced.
The architectural significance should not be overlooked. It was designed by world-acclaimed architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, landscape architect Peter Walker and George Weyerhaeuser Sr.
That collaboration resulted in a stunning 430-acre campus. It is deemed eligible for the National Historic Register and worthy of preservation.
The current owner, a California industrial developer, has submitted applications to the city of Federal Way to construct five huge warehouses. That will add 808 semi-truck and 4,357 passenger vehicle trips each day to roads and freeways that cannot handle this traffic.
Most of the forest, trails and open space will be lost; wetlands will be filled in; and wildlife habitat will be destroyed. Endangered species - steelhead, chinook and bull trout -- will be threatened in the Hylebos Creek system.
State and county officials should stand up against reckless development that cares little about the community or the historic value of the Weyerhaeuser Campus and its architecture.
S. E. Petersen, Federal Way
