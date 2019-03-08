Sound Transit: Fix this mess of unfair taxation

Re: “Pierce wrong to give up key transit role,” (TNT editorial, 3/6).
With regard to Sound Transit, I would like to see the following:
1. Terminate the current board and have all members directly elected as soon as possible.
2. Board makeup should be split in thirds between Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. Immediately appoint a Pierce County representative to chair the board.
3. The $54 billion cost of Sound Transit 3 should be reevaluated because of the fraud associated with portions of the bill. That includes the car-tab fee structure.
4. The Regional Transit Authority boundaries should be re-evaluated because I don’t want to pay taxes for something I will not use. My community will not benefit from ST3.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is taxation without benefit.
Fixing this mess should be priority one for all of us.
Edgar L. Braun, Graham
