Bag ban: Grocers shouldn’t keep revenue

Re: “It’s time to trash the plastic bag,” (TNT editorial, 3/14).
Reducing the use of plastic bags is a definitive step towards saving our environment but the fact that grocery stores are receiving the revenue destroys the purpose.
As mentioned in the editorial, the eight-cent profit from each use of a plastic bag is benefiting the grocery store instead of being tax revenue that would go towards helping clean our environment.
As a 14-year-old student, I wish that my commitment to our earth would primarily benefit the earth instead of humans.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
An act should be passed so that the eight-cent revenue from plastic bags can go towards saving our environment instead of making grocery stores richer.
Sophie Ashcraft, Puyallup
Comments