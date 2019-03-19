Letters to the Editor

Bag ban: Grocers shouldn’t keep revenue

By Sophie Ashcraft Puyallup

March 19, 2019 04:12 PM

Re: “It’s time to trash the plastic bag,” (TNT editorial, 3/14).

Reducing the use of plastic bags is a definitive step towards saving our environment but the fact that grocery stores are receiving the revenue destroys the purpose.

As mentioned in the editorial, the eight-cent profit from each use of a plastic bag is benefiting the grocery store instead of being tax revenue that would go towards helping clean our environment.

As a 14-year-old student, I wish that my commitment to our earth would primarily benefit the earth instead of humans.

An act should be passed so that the eight-cent revenue from plastic bags can go towards saving our environment instead of making grocery stores richer.

Sophie Ashcraft, Puyallup

