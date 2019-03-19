Diversity: Critical thinkers reject common culture

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT op-ed, 3/10).
Tacoma teacher Mike Jankanish’s opinion shows his unwillingness to recognize and appreciate the value of diversity in our schools. This is gravely concerning.
Tacoma’s students deserve teachers who will help them reach their full potential, who encourage students to learn about the history and heroes of their cultures and families as well as the stories from traditional U.S. history books, and who believe in their students and want them to thrive in our rapidly changing world.
If House Bill 1314 will assist with that, then we should support it.
Furthermore, a good teacher develops students into critical thinkers who question everything and who challenge norms, traditions and the status quo.
No critical thinker would uphold the notion of a common culture when that is clearly code for a white, male, Anglo-European, Christian point of view.
But Mr. Jankanish seems to have a different agenda. I hope that Tacoma Public Schools will review his performance.
Evelyn Fielding Lopez, Tacoma
