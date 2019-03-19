Identity politics: Columnist plays word games

Re: “White supremacy lurks everywhere, including in an op-ed authored by a Tacoma teacher,” (TNT, Matt Driscoll column, 3/14).
The columnist lumps local high school teacher Mike Jankanish with white supremacists after Jankanish wrote his well thought-out ideas in a TNT op-ed.
Driscoll carefully crafted his column to poison the pool against anyone who thinks identity politics are divisive. He is playing divisive word games.
These are the same tricks used by his ilk who paint people who are against illegal immigration as anti-immigrant.
This is a pernicious problem, a subtle and dangerous methodology meant to marginalize a wide swath of people with whom Driscoll has political disagreement.
J. Matthew Phipps, Gig Harbor
