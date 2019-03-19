Ethnic studies: TNT helps legitimize outdated views

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT op-ed, 3/10).
I was disappointed in the TNT’s decision to publish this opinion piece by local high school English teacher Mike Jankanish.
He argues that House Bill 1314, which would require the state to create an ethnic studies curriculum that districts would have the option to implement, would undermine American institutions and lead to a “house divided.”
Mr. Jankanish’s piece espouses outdated views on assimilation and diversity, and promotes a whitewashed telling of American history. And all this over a bill with the intent to “provide students with the opportunity to become responsible and respectful global citizens.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Mr. Jankanish is entitled to these misguided views, but TNT does not need to offer a platform for and legitimize them.
What’s next, a TNT piece on the science of phrenology or on why women belong in the kitchen?
Deleena A. Patton, Tacoma
Comments