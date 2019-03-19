Diversity: Beware the New Totalitarians

In “The New Totalitarians Are Here” (The Federalist, 2015), Tom Nichols warns about those who demand Orwellian obedience:
“You do not have the right to hold a different opinion…I will attack you…set others on you to deprive you of your status in your profession, of your standing in your community, and even of your livelihood.”
Teacher Mike Jankanish, in his March 10 TNT op-ed, says he believes House Bill 1314, emphasizing “diversity” curriculum, would diminish the common American culture and degrade into identity politics.
In totalitarian fashion, Tacoma School District Superintendent Carla Santorno (TNT, 3/17) said she was “…glad to know his thought process so that we can hold him accountable to the expectations of his contract.”
Is she depriving Jankanish of his status in the teaching profession?
Santorno also warned about “the hateful speech of one teacher.” It is not hateful speech she fears; it is Jankanish’s reluctance to obedience and conversion.
But were there any comments by Santorno holding a Lincoln High School assistant principal accountable to the expectations of his contract last year?
Logic Amen spit out vile rap lyrics online. Interestingly, his freedom of speech remained intact.
Mark Conley, University Place
(Conley is a 34-year educator and retired former principal of Tacoma's Mason Middle School.)
