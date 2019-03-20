College admissions: Is cheating really worth it?

Re: “College bribery scandal nets celebrities, parents, coaches” (TNT 3/13).
Hmm. Too bad there isn’t a College of Ethics somewhere; it appears one is needed.
The Bible asked: “What does it profit a man to gain the world but lose his soul”.
Another source of advice was from Oklahoma’s own Will Rogers, who said he would rather be the man who bought the Brooklyn Bridge than the one who sold it.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Finally, it should be obvious by now that while money can’t buy happiness, there are those who believe it can buy a (perceived) better education.
Norm Eklund, Puyallup
Comments