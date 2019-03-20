Sex education: Statewide guidelines overdue

Mandatory, comprehensive sex education is something that all students need access to. But in Washington today, there is a patchwork of programs that teach this important subject.
Senate Bill 5395, which has passed the state Senate but not the House, would mandate that every district adopt a program to successfully allow this learning.
Every district would be free to adopt its own rules within the guidelines. Parents would retain the right to opt their children out of their district’s program.
As a child, I received no instruction, and I remained ignorant about basic facts until I learned them through rumor and practice. This is not how it should happen.
Kids not only need to learn the facts, but they also need to be equipped with knowledge about consent and healthy relationships.
Encourage your legislators to support SB 5395.
Robert Brown, Fircrest
