Diversity: Teacher doesn’t live in my America

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT op-ed, 3/10).
Writer Maya Angelou once said: “It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength.”
I agree with her; diversity is to be cherished! Our strength is in our differences.
Local teacher Mike Jankanish's considered words in his recent op-ed sicken me. If I had kids in his class, I would remove them immediately.
As learned as he is in history, he does not live in my America.
In my America, there are classes of people who are discriminated against, on an institutional level. You can call this identity politics or you can call it reality.
The American dream, this melting pot, was not to weave one unified cloth, mostly white. It was to represent and cherish each thread, and all of our differences.
A great America is built on an acceptance of our diversity and individual heritage. The great institution of government, our democracy, was exactly meant to offer this protection of equality. We should settle for nothing less.
Michael Griswold, Tacoma
