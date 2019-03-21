Border: Building walls ineffective, ungodly

As a retired pastor, whose denomination (United Methodist) has just erected even higher walls to exclude LGBTQIA individuals, I want to shout “thank God” that someone has finally stated the obvious fact that walls don’t solve anything.
Only effective action to get at the source of the problem can make a real difference. Until the evil and chaotic conditions from which the immigrants are fleeing by the hundreds are transformed, walls can only add to the evil being done.
Furthermore, the wall on our southern border is no more than an illusory cover-up of the responsibility we in the United States bear for the problems south of us.
Like it or not, a primary cause of the misery from which people are fleeing is the massive market for illicit drugs right here. The vicious circle impacting our southern border starts on this side of it.
The wall is a phony solution to a problem only we can transform, and until we solve it, the wall is futile and pointless, along with all our other efforts to exclude “undesirables.”
Furthermore, efforts to exclude offend God. (See Ephesians 2:14 regarding “dividing walls”.)
Vincent S. Hart Jr., University Place
