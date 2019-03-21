College scandal: Getting into elite schools overrated

The really sad thing about the college admissions scandal is that all the parents’ conniving was so wasteful and useless. A college diploma does not guarantee success, especially if the students themselves don’t care.
Before parents panic about getting kids into the “right” school, they should read “Where You’ll Go is Not Who You’ll Be” by Frank Bruni. The New York Times columnist exposes the truth about phony college rankings and the manipulative admissions process.
He debunks the myths about Ivy League schools, and he describes the advantages of attending small, private colleges or state universities.
In another informative book, “Enough as She Is,” educator Rachel Simmons exposes the “College Industrial Complex,” whose false ideas are contributing to the growing anxiety of American teenagers.
There are many ways to develop a career, including the old-fashioned “start at the bottom.”
Regardless of what path a student chooses, achieving success always requires establishing relationships, working hard, persevering despite set-backs, avoiding alcohol and drug abuse, and maintaining one’s integrity.
The best thing parents can do is set a good example!
Beth Woodbury Hart, Puyallup
