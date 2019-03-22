Common culture: History teacher got it right

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT, 3/10)
Many of my ancestors came to this land aboard The Discovery in 1636. And more came as this country grew, all from different parts of the old world. They spoke Dutch, German, French, ltalian – practically every language in Europe.
They came with different customs and traditions, but the one thing they had in common is that they all eventually assimilated into the “American Dream”. They took advantage of opportunities that abounded and surrounded them.
Had the systems been in place at those times like what House Bill 1314 proposes to accomplish, I likely would not exist.
More importantly, the melting pot that has made our country great would not exist, but rather distinct and socially isolated replicas of the countries from which our desperate ancestors came.
The lure of America is what our ancestors created. Some have been fortunate to have an easy quest; others have had to overcome great challenges.
If we are to remain a country of opportunity, we cannot abandon the foundational premise that we are better together than separate.
Dianne Ray, Federal Way
