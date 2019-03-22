Foreign aid: We need world and it needs us

Surprising absolutely nobody, the Trump administration continues to propose profound cuts to the State Department budget in blind pursuit of anti-globalist ideology.
When the whole world does well, so do we. From a purely economic standpoint, globalism makes sense in that stimulated economies across the world generate more consumers and more trade with the U.S.
Logic dictates that providing aid to impoverished peoples globally - say, through the now-threatened USAID budget - will ultimately benefit our own nation.
In spite of what President Trump would have us believe, it makes no sense to slash aid funding - which, by the way, consists of less than 1 percent of the federal budget.
I ask that Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Denny Heck double down on their promises to protect international aid.
Rachel Kingsley, University Place
