Diversity: Hopelessly racist America is exposed

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT, 3/10) and “Ethnic studies celebrates, doesn’t obliterate ‘E pluribus unum’ ” (TNT, 3/17).
I must admit, when I first read Mike Jankanish’s local viewpoint against House Bill 1314, I was a tad skeptical that directing our state superintendent’s office to develop an ethnic studies curriculum for 7th through 12th graders would be all that terrible.
But then I read Margi Nowak’s rebuttal commentary a week later, and she completely convinced me that what the brave chair of the history department at Tacoma’s Wilson High School had to say about this bill was all too true.
Perhaps most telling, while Jankanish used some of the sage sentiments of President Abraham Lincoln in his piece to back up his arguments, Nowak reverently references Dr. Robin DiAngelo (whom I’d never heard of before) and her book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard to Talk to White People about Racism.”
And what’s “White Fragility” about? Basically that America is hopelessly racist - been so since her founding, and likely to continue to be long into the future.
In effect, virtually everything Jankanish so courageously attempted to warn us about.
Bill Barker, Shelton
