Trump: Shameful leaders denigrate dead heroes

It takes a very special kind of man to denigrate the life and legacy of a deceased war hero and senator.
President Trump continues to prove every day that he is a weak, nasty, bravery-challenged commander in chief.
While Sen. John McCain cannot fight back from his grave, every veteran I know will be happy to point out this fraud, and how the legacy of McCain will last.
Ten years from now, Trump will be a footnote in some history book and his words will be an example of his deep moral failures as a man and as a leader.
He continues to shame himself and our country to the world.
Margo LeRoy, Tacoma
