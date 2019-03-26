Letters to the Editor

Trump: Shameful leaders denigrate dead heroes

By Margo LeRoy Gig Harbor

March 26, 2019 03:08 PM

It takes a very special kind of man to denigrate the life and legacy of a deceased war hero and senator.

President Trump continues to prove every day that he is a weak, nasty, bravery-challenged commander in chief.

While Sen. John McCain cannot fight back from his grave, every veteran I know will be happy to point out this fraud, and how the legacy of McCain will last.

Ten years from now, Trump will be a footnote in some history book and his words will be an example of his deep moral failures as a man and as a leader.

He continues to shame himself and our country to the world.

