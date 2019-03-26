Gun reform: New Zealand moves enviably fast

After the recent massacre in New Zealand, that country’s prime minister was able to change its gun laws within six days after the shooting. She outlawed all assault-type weapons immediately.
New Zealand’s gun laws are strict. One must pass certain lengthy tests in order to obtain a gun. In a country of 5 million, about 250,000 are legitimate gun owners, predominantly farmers and hunters.
“We cannot allow this to happen again,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
How enviable!
In the U.S., the NRA staunchly defends the right to own assault-type weapons, which go on killing our young and older children, our innocent people worshiping or attending entertainment venues.
All this defense based on the right to bear arms, even those types of arms.
No doubt more of those types of shootings will go on here as we become more and more used to them. Ho, hum.
Karin Morris, Tacoma
