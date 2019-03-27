Puyallup: Politicians shouldn’t be agitators

Re: “Police, advocates concerned as more people confront the area’s homeless,” (TNT, 3/24).
Having failed this year in his quest to become strong mayor of Puyallup, City Council member Jim Kastama appears to be inciting his supporters to potentially defy the law with regard to civil unrest.
As the News Tribune reported, Kastama stated: “Most people believe that we’re still on a downhill slide … It’s going to get worse and worse. But I think the only way to turn it around is the public’s got to stand up, because they’re not going to find it in their political leaders.”
We do not need elected officials to stir anger and possibly worse for their personal agendas. Kastama may have now crossed the line.
This is not fiction. A Puyallup man goes on trial later this year for stalking the homeless.
Dave Churchman, Puyallup
