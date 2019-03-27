Plastic ban: Innovation offers reason for hope

Re: “It’s time to trash the plastic bag,” (TNT editorial, 3/14).
I agree with the plastic bag ban to get them off the streets, off the beaches and out of the food chain.
I, too, will have to come up with a different system for trash bags, etc.
Another ban that needs to be incorporated is to do away with single-use bottles and other plastic containers.
There are solutions to our plastic waste; just this month in Washington D.C., the Plastic Recycling Conference took place. Many solutions are being tested to deal with the glut of plastics worldwide.
One of the companies is Renewology from Salt Lake City, a commercial-scale system for converting low-value post-consumer waste into high-value petrochemical products such as diesel fuel.
Right now, Boise, Idaho, is shipping its plastics to this plant, but in the near future the plant will go to Boise. Renewology’s goals are to install this tennis-court size plant to cities across the country.
Tacoma and Pierce County could invest in this technology to take care of our own recycling dilemma.
There are many solutions to our overabundance of plastics. We can do this!
Julie Benkovich, Puyallup
