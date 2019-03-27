Young brains: Not suited for temptations, or voting

Re: “Raise age limits to curb vaping,” (TNT, 3/22).
Your editorial makes a good point that should be considered in another context.
The editorial emphasizes the health hazards of vaping on developing minds. The fact that those minds are still developing past age 20 should convince the Legislature to reject the notion that the voting age be lowered to 16, an idea being pushed by some legislators.
As a retired high school teacher I have to concur with the experts that a large percentage (not all) of teenage brains are not mature enough to deal with the temptations of alcohol, tobacco and drugs. Those same brains are not ready to evaluate issue and candidates before voting.
(The same can be said for a lot of adult voters, but we have to live with that.)
If the idea of lowering the voting age to 16 gains traction in the Legislature, I hope The News Tribune will oppose it.
Robert Rogland, Tacoma
