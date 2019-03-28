Immigrants: Don’t enable non-English speakers

Re: “Common culture: Local teacher got it right,” (TNT letter, 3/23).
Thanks for this letter writer’s common-sense response. It is most unfortunate that immigrants are not required to learn English and assimilate into our country.
Coming from California, I’m very aware of towns that cater to non-English speakers and through their enabling, limit the opportunities that immigrants could have if they were bilingual.
The parents could help their children be better learners by speaking both languages. Instead, the parents remain stuck in a Spanish-speaking bubble and their children eventually become their translators.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Our local high school was being taken over by Spanish speakers; they convinced the school board to remove the U.S. history graduation requirement and gave credit for Hispanic history.
That’s very divisive and diminishes the importance of immigrants understanding the country they chose to live in (legally or illegally).
The Hispanic history classes should be offered as electives for those who want a better understanding of Spain’s explorations and land grabs.
Let the children of immigrants understand why their parents sacrificed so much to get here.
Janice Cutter, Gig Harbor
Comments