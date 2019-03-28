Click: City wrong to move off balance sheet

If a company the size and economic impact of Click were thinking of relocating to Tacoma, what would our strategy be?
What concessions and incentives would we offer? How much effort would we exert to convince them Tacoma was a place to grow?
If they were to show us the family-wage, high-skilled jobs they would provide, how would we find the resources to add those jobs to our local economy? Permit waivers, tax abatements, tax credits, loan guarantees, etc., would all be on the table, and much more.
Can we really say at this point that we have done enough to keep Click, or even just a fraction of what we would do to attract it?
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Getting Click off the balance sheet and ridding the City Council of what it considers a “headache” isn’t good enough reason to abandon this community asset.
The former Tacoma Public Utilities management spent years neglecting Click. Shouldn’t we take at least that long to build it up before bailing out with a private partnership?
Matt C. D’Angelo, Tacoma
Comments