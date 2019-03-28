Russia: Trump’s not the one to worry about

While there may have been no collusion, the Mueller Report apparently does not dispute Intelligence Agency findings that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election. And they only needed to sway a small number of voters to get the results they wanted.
Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by 77,744 votes. That’s a mere .0006 of the 128,838,342 votes cast.
At the 2018 Helsinki Summit, Putin was questioned by a reporter.
Question: “President Putin, did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?”
Answer by Putin: “Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the US/Russia relationship back to normal.” (Translation: Yes, I did want Trump to win, and yes I directed my officials to help him.)
And 2020 is on the horizon.
Jim Joy, Lakewood
