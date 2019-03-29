Democrats: Slow but potent, like a glacier

Re: “As Dems drift, watch out for opportunists like Howard Schultz,” (TNT local viewpoint, 3/20).
I agree with the state Republican Party chair that the divide between the major parties is crystal clear.
But rather than seeing the GOP as those who want to see small businesses succeed, entrepreneurs create and communities thrive, I feel that most Americans have come to know the party as the bastion of the wealthy, protectors of the 1 percent, suppressors of equal rights and preservers of the American Dream for the “deserving.”
The Democratic Party’s shift leftward to embrace affordable healthcare for all, protections for the vulnerable and the strangers in our land of plenty, has actually been a glacial movement.
But like glaciers, there is little the party of conservatives can do to halt progressive change.
Will there be new economic opportunities in a world where we value Mother Earth, attempt to save the planet and create a world of promise and hope for our grandkids? Yes!
If you want to prevent climate change and are ready to support a healthier society that truly embraces equality, fairness and freedom from oppression, then I invite you to join the Democratic Party to ensure a smarter future for all.
Ron Morris, Puyallup
