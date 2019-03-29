Letters to the Editor

Special athletes: Track meet reveals better spirit

By Vincent J. DePalma University Place

March 29, 2019 06:07 PM

At a local high school track meet this week, I was impressed by the loudest cheers of the day.

During the Curtis vs. South Kitsap meet, special needs athletes were allowed to run in the 100-meter event.

The race, with its roaringly loud cheers for the disabled runners, was inspiring and gratifying to witness, especially given the Trump administration’s recent attempt to cut funding for Special Olympics.

They were beautiful, loud cheers that were not results-driven, but driven by an appreciation for the process.

Driven by a better spirit.

Vincent J. DePalma, University Place

  Comments  