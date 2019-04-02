Letters to the Editor

Diversity: Students need relevant curriculum

By Marti Lambert Fircrest

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT op-ed, 3/10).

This high school history teacher seems to believe that the white man’s story should be the only story of history. That we must accept and live with the injustices perpetrated by white Europeans beginning in 1492.

I disagree. The story of each student who enters a classroom is important – who they are, where their ancestors came from, how they fit into the tapestry of America.

Learning about other cultures is a way about learning to appreciate the richness of our society. It broadens the educational experience.

For example, pulling out a world map and plotting the cities, states and countries of each student’s great-grandparents would make geography relevant! It would serve to excite students and spark curiosity.

This is not identity politics. This is using the stories of each member of the classroom to build a curriculum that is relevant, and a way to engage students in meaningful dialogue.

A good teacher would recognize the value in tapping into where the student is from, valuing who they are and letting it be a starting point to develop a curriculum that has relevance to each student.

Marti Lambert, Fircrest

  Comments  

Read Next

Letters to the Editor

Special athletes: Track meet reveals better spirit

By Vincent J. DePalma University Place

At a local high school track meet this week, I was impressed by the loudest cheers of the day.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters to the Editor

Democrats: Slow but potent, like a glacier

Letters to the Editor

Russia: Trump’s not the one to worry about

Letters to the Editor

Click: City wrong to move off balance sheet

Letters to the Editor

Immigrants: Don’t enable non-English speakers

Letters to the Editor

Young brains: Not suited for temptations, or voting

Letters to the Editor

Plastic ban: Innovation offers reason for hope

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service