Diversity: Students need relevant curriculum

Re: “Diversity education is a divisive education,” (TNT op-ed, 3/10).

This high school history teacher seems to believe that the white man’s story should be the only story of history. That we must accept and live with the injustices perpetrated by white Europeans beginning in 1492.

I disagree. The story of each student who enters a classroom is important – who they are, where their ancestors came from, how they fit into the tapestry of America.

Learning about other cultures is a way about learning to appreciate the richness of our society. It broadens the educational experience.

For example, pulling out a world map and plotting the cities, states and countries of each student’s great-grandparents would make geography relevant! It would serve to excite students and spark curiosity.

This is not identity politics. This is using the stories of each member of the classroom to build a curriculum that is relevant, and a way to engage students in meaningful dialogue.

A good teacher would recognize the value in tapping into where the student is from, valuing who they are and letting it be a starting point to develop a curriculum that has relevance to each student.