Letters to the Editor
Inslee: Futile presidential run at public expense
Jay Inslee has about as much of a chance to be elected president as I do (maybe less). He has no name recognition, and he doesn't have money.
Unless the governor has $100 million under his mattress, he won't have a chance.
Of all the recent polls, he doesn't even show up on the radar. He must have an ego as big as all outdoors if he thinks he has a shot.
The thing that really upsets me is he has the guts to spend taxpayers money on increased security for this futile effort.
If Inslee thinks he can beat all of the heavy hitters in D.C., he is living in a different world.
Richard Lawson, Sumner
